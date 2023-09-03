Faith-based organizations: Southside of Pueblo

FINDING COMMUNITY IN FAITH

The Pueblo Star Journal shares its third entry of a four-part series focusing on faith-based organizations in each cardinal direction. September dives into Southside. Look out for our comprehensive directory on the Westside in our next issue!

Aberdeen Baptist Church

301 Cleveland St, Pueblo, CO, 81004

719-542-5935

Services 11 a.m. Sunday

Agape Fellowship

611 Broadway Ave., Pueblo, CO, 81004

7109-542-1411

Services 10 a.m. Sunday, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday

The Avenue Church

3030 Thatcher Ave, Pueblo, CO, 81005

719-561-1512

Services 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m. Sunday

Bethlehem MBC of Pueblo

1044 Spruce St., Pueblo, CO, 81004

719-542-0420

Calvary Church

5 Tulane St., Pueblo, CO, 81005

710-561-4173

Services 10:30 a.m. Sunday

City Church

224 S .Union Ave., Pueblo, CO, 81003

719-299-4779

Services 10:30 a.m. Sunday

Covenant Reformed Presbyterian

3913 Sandalwood Lane, Pueblo, CO, 81005

719-404-1833

Services 10:50 a.m. Sunday

Diocese of Pueblo Catholic Church

101 N. Greenwood St., Pueblo, CO, 81003

719-544-9861

Faith Christian Fellowship of Pueblo

2612 S. Prairie Ave., Pueblo, CO, 81005

719-250-2046

Fellowship of the Rockies

3982 W. Northern Ave., Pueblo, Co, 81005

719-544-5000

Services 5 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m. Sunday

First Ame Church

613 W. Mesa Ave., Pueblo, CO, 81004

719-544-8125

First Church of God

528 W. Abriendo Ave., Pueblo, CO, 81004

719-542-8541

First Church of the Nazarene

84 Stanford Ave., Pueblo, CO, 81005

719-564-3209

GraceLife Church

540 Alma Ave., Pueblo, CO, 81004

719-546-0551

Services 10 a.m. Sunday

Holy Family Catholic Church

2827 Lakeview Ave., Pueblo, CO, 81005

719-564-2696

Services 4 p.m. Saturday, 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. Sunday

King of Kings Lutheran Church

2561 Vinewood Lane, Pueblo, CO, 81005

719-564-7360

Services 9:30 a.m. Sunday

Lake Avenue Community Church

1345 Lake Ave., Pueblo, CO, 81004

719-542-0113

Lynn Gardens Baptist Church

3804 W. Pueblo Blvd., Pueblo, CO, 81005

719-564-4434

Mesa Bible Church Pueblo

702 Main St., Pueblo, CO, 81004

719-299-4673

New Beginnings Church

631 W. Corona Ave., Pueblo, CO, 81004

719-546-0891

New Bethany Baptist Church

2622 Lakeview Ave., Pueblo, CO, 81004

719-561-4427

New Life Bible Church

2320 S. Prairie Ave., Pueblo, CO, 81005

719-583-8393

Our Lady of Mt Carmel Catholic Church

421 Clark St., Pueblo, CO, 81003

719-542-5952

Services 8 a.m. Sunday English, 11 a.m. Spanish

Pueblo First Seventh-day Adventist Church

3910 O’Neal Ave., Pueblo, CO, 81005

719-564-6193

Rocky Mountain Baptist Church

2901 O’Neal Ave., Pueblo, CO, 81005

719-546-9602

Services 11 a.m. Sunday

Saint John the Baptist Greek Orthodox

1010 Spruce St., Pueblo, CO, 81004

719-544-8554

Saint Mary Catholic Church

217 E. Mesa Ave., Pueblo, CO, 81006

719-296-8778

Saint Michael’s Orthodox Christian

810 W. Summit Ave., Pueblo, CO, 81004

719-545-4148

Saint Peter the Apostle Episcopal

3939 W. Pueblo Blvd., Pueblo, CO, 81005

719-561-4567

Shrine of St. Therese

300 Goodnight Ave., Pueblo, CO, 81004

719-542-1788

Trinity Lutheran Church

701 W. Evans Ave., Pueblo, CO, 81004

719-544-3016

Services 9 a.m. Sunday, 5:30 p.m. Saturday

Victory Outreach Pueblo

900 E. Routt Ave., Pueblo, CO, 81004

719-584-7722

Wesley United Methodist Church

85 Stanford Ave., Pueblo, CO, 81005

719-561-8746

Services 10 a.m. Sunday

Westminster Presbyterian Church

10 University Cir, Pueblo, CO, 81005

719-561-8031

Word of Faith Christian Center

3939 Redwood Lane, Pueblo, CO, 81005