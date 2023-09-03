Faith-based organizations: Southside of Pueblo

FINDING COMMUNITY IN FAITH
The Pueblo Star Journal shares its third entry of a four-part series focusing on faith-based organizations in each cardinal direction. September dives into Southside. Look out for our comprehensive directory on the Westside in our next issue!
Aberdeen Baptist Church
301 Cleveland St, Pueblo, CO, 81004
719-542-5935
Services 11 a.m. Sunday
Agape Fellowship
611 Broadway Ave., Pueblo, CO, 81004
7109-542-1411
Services 10 a.m. Sunday, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday
The Avenue Church
3030 Thatcher Ave, Pueblo, CO, 81005
719-561-1512
Services 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m. Sunday
Bethlehem MBC of Pueblo
1044 Spruce St., Pueblo, CO, 81004
719-542-0420
Calvary Church
5 Tulane St., Pueblo, CO, 81005
710-561-4173
Services 10:30 a.m. Sunday
City Church
224 S .Union Ave., Pueblo, CO, 81003
719-299-4779
Services 10:30 a.m. Sunday
Covenant Reformed Presbyterian
3913 Sandalwood Lane, Pueblo, CO, 81005
719-404-1833
Services 10:50 a.m. Sunday
Diocese of Pueblo Catholic Church
101 N. Greenwood St., Pueblo, CO, 81003
719-544-9861
Faith Christian Fellowship of Pueblo
2612 S. Prairie Ave., Pueblo, CO, 81005
719-250-2046
Fellowship of the Rockies
3982 W. Northern Ave., Pueblo, Co, 81005
719-544-5000
Services 5 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m. Sunday
First Ame Church
613 W. Mesa Ave., Pueblo, CO, 81004
719-544-8125
First Church of God
528 W. Abriendo Ave., Pueblo, CO, 81004
719-542-8541
First Church of the Nazarene
84 Stanford Ave., Pueblo, CO, 81005
719-564-3209
GraceLife Church
540 Alma Ave., Pueblo, CO, 81004
719-546-0551
Services 10 a.m. Sunday
Holy Family Catholic Church
2827 Lakeview Ave., Pueblo, CO, 81005
719-564-2696
Services 4 p.m. Saturday, 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. Sunday
King of Kings Lutheran Church
2561 Vinewood Lane, Pueblo, CO, 81005
719-564-7360
Services 9:30 a.m. Sunday
Lake Avenue Community Church
1345 Lake Ave., Pueblo, CO, 81004
719-542-0113
Lynn Gardens Baptist Church
3804 W. Pueblo Blvd., Pueblo, CO, 81005
719-564-4434
Mesa Bible Church Pueblo
702 Main St., Pueblo, CO, 81004
719-299-4673
New Beginnings Church
631 W. Corona Ave., Pueblo, CO, 81004
719-546-0891
New Bethany Baptist Church
2622 Lakeview Ave., Pueblo, CO, 81004
719-561-4427
New Life Bible Church
2320 S. Prairie Ave., Pueblo, CO, 81005
719-583-8393
Our Lady of Mt Carmel Catholic Church
421 Clark St., Pueblo, CO, 81003
719-542-5952
Services 8 a.m. Sunday English, 11 a.m. Spanish
Pueblo First Seventh-day Adventist Church
3910 O’Neal Ave., Pueblo, CO, 81005
719-564-6193
Rocky Mountain Baptist Church
2901 O’Neal Ave., Pueblo, CO, 81005
719-546-9602
Services 11 a.m. Sunday
Saint John the Baptist Greek Orthodox
1010 Spruce St., Pueblo, CO, 81004
719-544-8554
Saint Mary Catholic Church
217 E. Mesa Ave., Pueblo, CO, 81006
719-296-8778
Saint Michael’s Orthodox Christian
810 W. Summit Ave., Pueblo, CO, 81004
719-545-4148
Saint Peter the Apostle Episcopal
3939 W. Pueblo Blvd., Pueblo, CO, 81005
719-561-4567
Shrine of St. Therese
300 Goodnight Ave., Pueblo, CO, 81004
719-542-1788
Trinity Lutheran Church
701 W. Evans Ave., Pueblo, CO, 81004
719-544-3016
Services 9 a.m. Sunday, 5:30 p.m. Saturday
Victory Outreach Pueblo
900 E. Routt Ave., Pueblo, CO, 81004
719-584-7722
Wesley United Methodist Church
85 Stanford Ave., Pueblo, CO, 81005
719-561-8746
Services 10 a.m. Sunday
Westminster Presbyterian Church
10 University Cir, Pueblo, CO, 81005
719-561-8031
Word of Faith Christian Center
3939 Redwood Lane, Pueblo, CO, 81005
