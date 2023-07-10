FINDING COMMUNITY IN FAITH

The Pueblo Star Journal presents the first part of a four-part series focusing on faith-based organizations in each cardinal direction of Pueblo. This issue, we focus on the northside of Pueblo. Next month we will focus on the Eastside.

Abundant Life Christian Church

1001 Constitution Rd, Pueblo, CO 81001

Info: (719) 546-1522, abundantlifepueblo.com Service: 10 a.m. & 6 p.m. Sunday; 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Ascension Episcopal Church

420 W 18th St, Pueblo, CO, 81003

Info: (719) 543-4253, ascensionpueblo.org Service: 8 a.m. & 10 a.m Sundays.

Bethel Temple

1605 W 19th St, Pueblo, CO, 81003

Info: (719) 583-8593

Center for Inner Peace

740 W 15th St, Pueblo, CO, 81003

Info: (719) 543-2349, cippueblo.wordpress.com Services: 10 a.m. Sunday.

City Of The Lord Foursquare Church

2601 N Elizabeth St, Pueblo, CO 81003

Info: (719) 545-2657 embassyinternationalglobalministries.com/tribe-church Service: 10 a.m. Sunday; 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Christ Congregational Church

United Church of Christ: 420 W 18th St, Pueblo, CO, 81003

Info: (719) 601-7563, uccpueblo.org Service: 10 a.m. Sunday.

Faith Bible Church

719 W 24th St, Pueblo CO, 81003

Info: 719) 671-5588, faithbaptistpueblo.com Service: 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

First Free Methodist Church

717 W 26th St, Pueblo, CO 81003

Info: (719) 545-2488

Freedom Calvary Chapel

2602 2nd Ave, Pueblo, CO 81003

Info: (719) 299-6030, freedomcalvary.org Service: 11 a.m. Sunday.

Iglesia Apostolica de la Fe en Cristo Jesus

427 W 26th St, Pueblo, CO, 81003

Info: (915) 407-0720

Highest Praise Fellowship

2710 N Elizabeth St, Pueblo, CO 81003

Info: (719) 240-7410, highestpraisefellowship.org Service: 10 a.m Sunday; 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Holy Rosary Catholic Church

2400 W 22nd St, Pueblo, CO 81003

Info: (719) 545-7219, olm-parish.com Service: 9:15 a.m. Sunday.

Liberty Baptist Church

2207 W 29th St, Pueblo, CO 81008

Info: (719) 545-2648, libertybaptistpueblo.com Service: 10:45 a.m. & 6 p.m. Sunday.

New Heights Baptist Church

3304 Baltimore Ave, Pueblo, CO 81008

Info: (719) 647-7273, newheightspueblo.org Service: 11 a.m. Sunday.

New Hope Baptist Church

1229 W 18th St, Pueblo, CO, 81003

Info: (719) 406-6521, sites.google.com/view/new-hope-baptist-church-pueblo/home

Service: 11 a.m. Sunday.

Praise Assembly of God

2000 Troy Ave, Pueblo, CO 81001

Info: (719) 544-9486, www.pueblopraise.org Service: 9 a.m. & 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

St Pius X Catholic Church

3130 Morris Ave, Pueblo, CO 81008

Info: (719) 542-4264, sites.google.com/view/st-pius-x-pueblo/ Service: 4 p.m. Saturday; 9 a.m. Sunday; Weekday Mass noon Tuesday-Friday.

Steel City Fellowship

1401 Jerry Murphy Rd, Pueblo, CO 81001

Info: steelcityfellowship@gmail.com, steelcityfellowship.com Service: 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

DID WE MISS YOUR ORGANIZATION?

submit to: faith@pueblostarjournal.org