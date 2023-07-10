FINDING COMMUNITY IN FAITH
The Pueblo Star Journal presents the first part of a four-part series focusing on faith-based organizations in each cardinal direction of Pueblo. This issue, we focus on the northside of Pueblo. Next month we will focus on the Eastside.
Abundant Life Christian Church
1001 Constitution Rd, Pueblo, CO 81001
Info: (719) 546-1522, abundantlifepueblo.com Service: 10 a.m. & 6 p.m. Sunday; 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Ascension Episcopal Church
420 W 18th St, Pueblo, CO, 81003
Info: (719) 543-4253, ascensionpueblo.org Service: 8 a.m. & 10 a.m Sundays.
Bethel Temple
1605 W 19th St, Pueblo, CO, 81003
Info: (719) 583-8593
Center for Inner Peace
740 W 15th St, Pueblo, CO, 81003
Info: (719) 543-2349, cippueblo.wordpress.com Services: 10 a.m. Sunday.
City Of The Lord Foursquare Church
2601 N Elizabeth St, Pueblo, CO 81003
Info: (719) 545-2657 embassyinternationalglobalministries.com/tribe-church Service: 10 a.m. Sunday; 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Christ Congregational Church
United Church of Christ: 420 W 18th St, Pueblo, CO, 81003
Info: (719) 601-7563, uccpueblo.org Service: 10 a.m. Sunday.
Faith Bible Church
719 W 24th St, Pueblo CO, 81003
Info: 719) 671-5588, faithbaptistpueblo.com Service: 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
First Free Methodist Church
717 W 26th St, Pueblo, CO 81003
Info: (719) 545-2488
Freedom Calvary Chapel
2602 2nd Ave, Pueblo, CO 81003
Info: (719) 299-6030, freedomcalvary.org Service: 11 a.m. Sunday.
Iglesia Apostolica de la Fe en Cristo Jesus
427 W 26th St, Pueblo, CO, 81003
Info: (915) 407-0720
Highest Praise Fellowship
2710 N Elizabeth St, Pueblo, CO 81003
Info: (719) 240-7410, highestpraisefellowship.org Service: 10 a.m Sunday; 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Holy Rosary Catholic Church
2400 W 22nd St, Pueblo, CO 81003
Info: (719) 545-7219, olm-parish.com Service: 9:15 a.m. Sunday.
Liberty Baptist Church
2207 W 29th St, Pueblo, CO 81008
Info: (719) 545-2648, libertybaptistpueblo.com Service: 10:45 a.m. & 6 p.m. Sunday.
New Heights Baptist Church
3304 Baltimore Ave, Pueblo, CO 81008
Info: (719) 647-7273, newheightspueblo.org Service: 11 a.m. Sunday.
New Hope Baptist Church
1229 W 18th St, Pueblo, CO, 81003
Info: (719) 406-6521, sites.google.com/view/new-hope-baptist-church-pueblo/home
Service: 11 a.m. Sunday.
Praise Assembly of God
2000 Troy Ave, Pueblo, CO 81001
Info: (719) 544-9486, www.pueblopraise.org Service: 9 a.m. & 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
St Pius X Catholic Church
3130 Morris Ave, Pueblo, CO 81008
Info: (719) 542-4264, sites.google.com/view/st-pius-x-pueblo/ Service: 4 p.m. Saturday; 9 a.m. Sunday; Weekday Mass noon Tuesday-Friday.
Steel City Fellowship
1401 Jerry Murphy Rd, Pueblo, CO 81001
Info: steelcityfellowship@gmail.com, steelcityfellowship.com Service: 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
DID WE MISS YOUR ORGANIZATION?
submit to: faith@pueblostarjournal.org
