Faith-based organizations: Eastside of Pueblo

FINDING COMMUNITY IN FAITH

The Pueblo Star Journal shares its second entry of a four-part series focusing on faith-based organizations in each cardinal direction. For August, we focus on the Eastside. Look out for our comprehensive directory on the Southside in our next issue!

Adulam Amigos De Jesus

2002 E. 11th St., Pueblo, CO, 81001

719-545-3811

Central Christian Church

1902 N. Hudson Ave., Pueblo, CO, 81001

719-544-9822

Service: 10 a.m. Sunday

Christian Growth Center

1906 N. Hudson Ave., Pueblo, CO, 81001

719-924-5155

Service: 9:30 a.m. Sunday (English), 2:30 p.m. Sunday (Spanish), 7:30 p.m. Tuesday

Iglesia Revive Church

2845 E. 11th St., Pueblo, CO, 81001

719-822-1350

Service: 11:30 a.m. Sunday

Gloria De Sion Church

2211 E. Fourth St., Pueblo, CO, 81001

719-544-0415

Good Shepherd Fellowship-Pueblo

1216 E. Beech St., Pueblo, CO, 81001

719-545-3872

Service: 10:30 a.m. Sunday, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday

Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses

2203 E. 13th St., Pueblo, CO, 81001

719-542-8450

The Lord’s House of Pueblo

2006 E. 11th St., Pueblo, CO, 81001

719-924-8405

Service: 10:30 a.m. Sunday, 6:30 p.m. Friday

Redemption @ Pueblo

1127 E. Fourth St., Pueblo, CO, 81001

719-369-4048

St. Leander Church

1402 E. Seventh St., Pueblo CO, 81001

719-544-8411

St Anne’s Catholic Church

2701 E. 12th St., Pueblo, CO, 81001

719-545-2644

Tabernacle Baptist Church

2002 E. Eighth St., Pueblo, CO, 81001

719-545-4043

Service: 10:45 a.m. Sunday

Trinity Life Center

36 Merritt Court, Pueblo, CO, 81001

719-543-7000

Service: 10:00 a.m. Sunday

Park Hill Christian Church

1401 E. Seventh St., Pueblo, CO, 81001

719-544-6349

Service: 10:30 a.m. Sunday

Victory World Outreach Pueblo

1316 US-50, Pueblo, CO, 81001

719-564-7435

The Vineyard of Pueblo

1320 N. Kingston Ave., Pueblo, CO, 81001

719-696-9646

Service: 10:00 a.m. Sunday

DID WE MISS YOUR ORGANIZATION?

submit to: faith@pueblostarjournal.org