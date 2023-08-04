Pueblo Star Journal

Faith-based organizations: Eastside of Pueblo

FINDING COMMUNITY IN FAITH
The Pueblo Star Journal shares its second entry of a four-part series focusing on faith-based organizations in each cardinal direction. For August, we focus on the Eastside. Look out for our comprehensive directory on the Southside in our next issue!

Adulam Amigos De Jesus
2002 E. 11th St., Pueblo, CO, 81001
719-545-3811

Central Christian Church
1902 N. Hudson Ave., Pueblo, CO, 81001
719-544-9822
Service: 10 a.m. Sunday

Christian Growth Center
1906 N. Hudson Ave., Pueblo, CO, 81001
719-924-5155
Service: 9:30 a.m. Sunday (English), 2:30 p.m. Sunday (Spanish), 7:30 p.m. Tuesday

Iglesia Revive Church
2845 E. 11th St., Pueblo, CO, 81001
719-822-1350
Service: 11:30 a.m. Sunday

Gloria De Sion Church
2211 E. Fourth St., Pueblo, CO, 81001
719-544-0415

Good Shepherd Fellowship-Pueblo
1216 E. Beech St., Pueblo, CO, 81001
719-545-3872
Service: 10:30 a.m. Sunday, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday

Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses
2203 E. 13th St., Pueblo, CO, 81001
719-542-8450

The Lord’s House of Pueblo
2006 E. 11th St., Pueblo, CO, 81001
719-924-8405
Service: 10:30 a.m. Sunday, 6:30 p.m. Friday

Redemption @ Pueblo
1127 E. Fourth St., Pueblo, CO, 81001
719-369-4048

St. Leander Church
1402 E. Seventh St., Pueblo CO, 81001
719-544-8411

St Anne’s Catholic Church
2701 E. 12th St., Pueblo, CO, 81001
719-545-2644

Tabernacle Baptist Church
2002 E. Eighth St., Pueblo, CO, 81001
719-545-4043
Service: 10:45 a.m. Sunday

Trinity Life Center
36 Merritt Court, Pueblo, CO, 81001
719-543-7000
Service: 10:00 a.m. Sunday

Park Hill Christian Church
1401 E. Seventh St., Pueblo, CO, 81001
719-544-6349
Service: 10:30 a.m. Sunday

Victory World Outreach Pueblo
1316 US-50, Pueblo, CO, 81001
719-564-7435

The Vineyard of Pueblo
1320 N. Kingston Ave., Pueblo, CO, 81001
719-696-9646
Service: 10:00 a.m. Sunday

DID WE MISS YOUR ORGANIZATION?
submit to: faith@pueblostarjournal.org

