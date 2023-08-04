Faith-based organizations: Eastside of Pueblo

FINDING COMMUNITY IN FAITH
The Pueblo Star Journal shares its second entry of a four-part series focusing on faith-based organizations in each cardinal direction. For August, we focus on the Eastside. Look out for our comprehensive directory on the Southside in our next issue!
Adulam Amigos De Jesus
2002 E. 11th St., Pueblo, CO, 81001
719-545-3811
Central Christian Church
1902 N. Hudson Ave., Pueblo, CO, 81001
719-544-9822
Service: 10 a.m. Sunday
Christian Growth Center
1906 N. Hudson Ave., Pueblo, CO, 81001
719-924-5155
Service: 9:30 a.m. Sunday (English), 2:30 p.m. Sunday (Spanish), 7:30 p.m. Tuesday
Iglesia Revive Church
2845 E. 11th St., Pueblo, CO, 81001
719-822-1350
Service: 11:30 a.m. Sunday
Gloria De Sion Church
2211 E. Fourth St., Pueblo, CO, 81001
719-544-0415
Good Shepherd Fellowship-Pueblo
1216 E. Beech St., Pueblo, CO, 81001
719-545-3872
Service: 10:30 a.m. Sunday, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday
Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses
2203 E. 13th St., Pueblo, CO, 81001
719-542-8450
The Lord’s House of Pueblo
2006 E. 11th St., Pueblo, CO, 81001
719-924-8405
Service: 10:30 a.m. Sunday, 6:30 p.m. Friday
Redemption @ Pueblo
1127 E. Fourth St., Pueblo, CO, 81001
719-369-4048
St. Leander Church
1402 E. Seventh St., Pueblo CO, 81001
719-544-8411
St Anne’s Catholic Church
2701 E. 12th St., Pueblo, CO, 81001
719-545-2644
Tabernacle Baptist Church
2002 E. Eighth St., Pueblo, CO, 81001
719-545-4043
Service: 10:45 a.m. Sunday
Trinity Life Center
36 Merritt Court, Pueblo, CO, 81001
719-543-7000
Service: 10:00 a.m. Sunday
Park Hill Christian Church
1401 E. Seventh St., Pueblo, CO, 81001
719-544-6349
Service: 10:30 a.m. Sunday
Victory World Outreach Pueblo
1316 US-50, Pueblo, CO, 81001
719-564-7435
The Vineyard of Pueblo
1320 N. Kingston Ave., Pueblo, CO, 81001
719-696-9646
Service: 10:00 a.m. Sunday
DID WE MISS YOUR ORGANIZATION?
submit to: faith@pueblostarjournal.org
