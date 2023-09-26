The Pueblo City-County Library District has selected a new business to take over the cafe space located on the first floor of the Robert Hoag Rawlings Public Library.



Nick Potter, PCCLD director of community relations and development, confirmed that Gypsy Javas, an established Pueblo coffee shop, will open a new location in place of the previous cafe, PJ’s Coffee, which served the library and its patrons from March through May.



Gypsy Javas, located around the corner at 119 Broadway Ave., opened in 2019. Owner Mindy Collins is a graduate of the Culinary School of the Rockies and has 15 years of professional experience in the hospitality industry. With this background, she came to Pueblo to open a combination coffee shop and specialty bakery, which is open daily from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. The business partners with Coda Coffee, a Colorado roasting company, to provide “organic, fair trade” coffee beans.



The closure of PJ’s was announced two months after the official ribbon cutting that marked the end of a $12.5 million library renovation project that included a cafe described as an in-house catering service.



Potter told the PSJ that the PJ’s Coffee owners stepped down due to “medical issues” and ”staffing issues.”

