Sen. Michael Bennet, Pueblo Mayor Nick Gradisar and CS Wind staff take a photo following the tour. (Photo by Ben Cason)

Sen. Michael Bennet and Pueblo Mayor Nick Gradisar took a tour of the CS Wind facility south of Pueblo to see the effect of the new Inflation Reduction Act that was passed in 2022.

The Pueblo facility of CS Wind is the largest wind tower production facility in the world. It represents all of CS Wind’s North American production. CS Wind is headquartered in South Korea and is the world’s number one wind turbine tower manufacturer.

“The Inflation Reduction Act is the most significant climate legislation that any country on the planet has ever passed, and Colorado is uniquely positioned to lead our country’s transition to a clean energy economy,” Bennet said. “The new long-term clean energy manufacturing tax credits that I fought to include in that bill are giving CS Wind the certainty they need to make huge investments here in Pueblo and create hundreds of good-paying jobs.”

James Won, the head of CS Wind America, gave a presentation describing the company’s goals for production and describing how the new Inflation Reduction Act is helping achieve them. CS Wind Chairman Seung Gon-Gim flew in from South Korea to meet Sen. Bennet and Mayor Gradisar.

Won unveiled the expansion plan of CS Wind in Pueblo. The goal is by 2028 to be able to double the capacity for creation of wind towers. The expansion will be 900,000 square feet and it will boost the plant’s overall capacity to 10,000 wind tower sections per year. Ground was broken on the new expansion in April 2023.

“President Biden set an ambitious dream for wind power in the United States,” Won said. “He expects there to be 2.5 times as much demand by 2028.”

Won said, “We expect our American production to go from around 40% now to close to 50% of our total business by 2028. That’s why it’s so important.”

Gradisar said, “As Mayor of Pueblo, I’m proud CS Wind has chosen our city as a place for growth and a commitment to renewable energy that will bring 10,000 sections of wind towers to be distributed across North America,”

The new expansion will add more than 850 new jobs at the CS Wind facility in Pueblo. They already have expanded from 396 employees in July to 827 employees now.

Vestas originally created the facility south of Pueblo in 2010. CS Wind acquired the facility Aug. 1, 2021. Pueblo is CS Wind’s only facility in North America. CS Wind had eight total facilities over seven countries.

“We’ve had three new raises in the year with CS Wind, we had maybe three raises my entire ten years with Vestas,” said Tony Salerno, the production manager for CS Wind North America. Salerno was one of many workers who were on staff with Vestas and continued with CS Wind after the acquisition. “They’ve invited us in and taken us in as family. I have seen a big change in a positive direction.”

For CS Wind, the goal is by 2028 to be able to double the capacity for creation of wind towers. CS Wind is headquartered in South Korea and is the world’s number one wind turbine tower manufacturer. (Photos by Ben Cason)

General Electric and Vestas are CS Wind’s biggest customers according to Paolo Piunno who does sales for CS Wind. They produce the machine head of the wind turbine, CS Wind creates the tower it sits on.

All CS Wind on-shore towers in North America are coming from Pueblo. 80% of them are shipped out by rail. Everything at the Pueblo location is made from U.S. steel.

After Won’s presentation,Bennet and Gradisar toured the facility. They saw each phase of the tower production process, from steel slabs to finished and wired tower pieces.

The Inflation Reduction Act, which Bennet voted for in congress, expanded Medicare benefits, capped insulin prices, reduced prices of home energy, and gave new tax breaks for clean energy companies like CS Wind to reduce carbon emissions.

Sen. Bennet said, “it’s great to see us ahead of the European Union for once,” when Won described how the United States had made it easiest for them to expand.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said at the groundbreaking ceremony in April that the tax breaks for CS Wind’s customers could be up to 40% of the cost of the towers.

“There’s no country better positioned to lead the global transition of renewable energy than the United States.” Bennet said, “I believe there’s no state better positioned than Colorado to take the lead, and Pueblo will play a huge role in that.”

Gradisar said, “Pueblo’s going to be, I hope, known as the renewable energy capital of the world.”

Bennet said, “This is a great testament to Pueblo. There’s a reason this plant is here, and it’s the hard working people who live in Pueblo.”

