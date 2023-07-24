Gannett quietly lists Pueblo Chieftain building for sale

Five weeks after the news of The Pueblo Chieftain’s commercial printing service closing, Gannett quietly listed the property, housing the three-story printing press, for sale.

The building, located at 825 W. Sixth St., has been listed for $3,600,000 through Bell Cornerstone, a commercial real estate company based in New York. This listing is represented by Bell Cornerstone partner Aidan Cleghorn and account manager Dan Lynch.

According to Chieftain, without offering commercial printing, the over 38,000-square-foot building is “now excessive for our needs.” The Pueblo Chieftain is outsourcing its printing needs to Denver. The Chieftain says it maintains a “digital-first” approach to journalism; as of June 29, there are “no plans … to (go) digital-only, nor to reduce print frequency at the Chieftain.”

The offering memorandum, included with the listing on LoopNet, a commercial real estate site, provides information and data on the building, Pueblo and other insights for potential buyers. The brochure includes a disclaimer that the summary on this property is to “establish a preliminary level of interest” and is “not a substitute for a thorough due diligence investigation.”

The memorandum features interior and exterior photos of the property, including the printing press itself. Though, there is no direct mention of whether the press will be included in the sale.

LoopNet photos

The 1960 property, renovated in 1974, features 120 surface parking spaces, rail access and is classified as a flex property, meaning that it can function as an office and an industrial space. The facility rests on nearly 5 acres, close to the Midtown Shopping Center. It features two loading docks and three drive-in doors.

The last day of press operations will be Aug. 13. The decision for this closure comes from Gannett, the media company that owns The Pueblo Chieftain, which also owns USA Today.

While the Chieftain is not closing down, a common misconception after the announcement, more than 50 employees were laid off due to the cessation of this service. Over 80 different outlets, including the Pueblo Star Journal, worked with Chieftain Commercial Printing to publish in southern Colorado. The press averaged over 22 print runs per day.

According to the Pueblo News Guild, in a statement responding to the initial announcement of the press closure, since Gannett merged with GateHouse Media in 2019, half of all the jobs across the company have been cut. The guild notes in its release that the Chieftain had “more than 30 journalists but is now down to five news reporters and one sports reporter.” According to the release, three employees represented by the guild are included in this layoff relating to the printing press closure.

Ben Cason (PSJ) file photos

Todd Albo, the only employee in the printing department to not be laid off, was tasked with informing the other 51 employees that they had only 60 days left of employment. Albo said he believes that if a buyer acts fast, Pueblo could retain these commercial jobs. But the risk of losing these employees, with experience in maintaining these machines, increases as they accept positions elsewhere to prevent a gap in income as the end of operations date approaches.

“There is still money to be made,” Albo said. “I am afraid someone will come in too late.”

