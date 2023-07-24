Furniture maker Fomcore to bring 87 jobs to Pueblo

Gregory Howell photo

Fomcore, manufacturer of soft seating furniture, has chosen Pueblo as the site of a new facility.

The Pueblo Economic Development Corp (PEDCO) said Monday the facility at 200 Greenhorn Drive, when it reaches full capacity, will employ 87 full-time workers and generate an estimated $3,753,702 in annual, pre-benefit payroll.

"Fomcore considered expansion in over 20 cities in the western United States" said co-owner Jeremy Leffring in a statement distributed by PEDCO. He said the company outgrew its manufacturing plant in Muskegon, Michigan, and wanted to expand to a community "where we knew we could make an impact and grow our company mission, 'To Bless Others.'

"Pueblo felt like home, the people and manufacturing community felt like a family we wanted to become a part of."

The Fomcore jobs' annual base worker salary before benefits would be $43,146, the company said. PEDCO said Fomcore is investing $10 million, and the city-half-cent fund for economic development will provide $1,740,000 for the project, assuming the City Council approves.

