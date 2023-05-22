PJ's Coffee in Pueblo's Rawlings Library closing May 31

Library looking for new cafe for key space

PJ’s Coffee, a cafe on the ground floor of the Robert Hoag Rawlings Public Library and the Pueblo library's exclusive caterer, is closing permanently on May 31.

According to a social media post by the library, the cafe will also be closed on May 27-28.

The New Orleans-themed coffee shop opened just this spring along with a major renovation of the Rawlings main library branch. The business originally occupied a space in Pueblo West before closing that location to move into the library.

"PCCLD is committed to providing a cafe after PJ’s departure … plans of a new cafe at the Rawlings Library will be released as soon as possible," the library's social media manager posted on Facebook on Thursday.

Nick Potter, director of community relations and development for the Pueblo City-County Library District, said he hoped to have a new business to announce for the cafe space soon. "The owners of PJ's had some medical issues as well as some staffing issues that prevented them from being to operate the business long term," he told PSJ.

Rory Harbert contributed to this report.